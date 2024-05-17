Pelosi attacker David DePape to be sentenced to prison

article

A federal judge on Friday is scheduled to sentence David DePape, the man convicted of breaking into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco and attacking her husband, Paul, with a hammer.

The sentencing hearing in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Prosecutors have asked that DePape spend 40 years behind bars, saying that he had failed to take responsibility for his crimes and has not shown remorse. They also argue that his violent plot amounted to terrorism.

Prosecutors specifically pointed to a January 2023 phone call to KTVU reporter Amber Lee, during which he apologized to the American people, saying he should have come "better prepared" to the Pelosis’ home on the night of the attack.

"You’re welcome," he told the TV station. "The tree of liberty isn’t dying. It’s being killed, systematically and deliberately." He added, "The tree of liberty needs watering."

DePape’s attorneys, federal public defenders Jodi Linker and Angela Chuang, have requested a 14-year prison sentence, citing their client’s "abusive, long-term relationship with a partner who exploited his innate vulnerabilities and immersed him in a world of extreme beliefs where reality is not reality."

The U.S. Probation Office recommended 25 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

In 2023, a federal jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi in October 2022 was captured on police body camera video.

DaPape, 44, admitted to carrying out the attack on Oct. 28, and said his plan was to end what he viewed as government corruption.

DePape testified that his plan was to get Nancy Pelosi and other targets to admit to their corruption. He said he bludgeoned Paul Pelosi after realizing his larger plan might be unraveling.

A second trial in state court will start in the coming weeks.

In that case, DePape is facing charges in San Francisco Superior Court including attempted murder, residential burglary, seriously injuring an elder adult, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a public official’s family member.