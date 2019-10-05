People evacuated off Disney Skyliner gondolas

The Walt Disney World Skyliner gondolas were evacuated Saturday night.

In a statement from Disney, officials said the Skyliner is experiencing "unexpected downtime."

An incident happened on Saturday night involving the Disney Skyliner gondolas. People reported being stuck for hours, prompting many to post videos and pictures on social media.

Guests took to social media, posting videos and pictures of people appearing to be stuck and evacuated off the gondolas.

The Skyliner recently opened to the public on September 29.

This is a developing story.