Peoria Fire Department responds to serious car crash near Lake Pleasant

Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Rescue crews are on scene of a serious car crash near Lake Pleasant the night of Sunday, Sept. 6.

It's not known exactly where the crash happened, but it happened around 10 p.m. between two cars.

A woman is being flown to the hospital in serious condition, but she is stable. Two children will be taken to the hospital as well -- they are stable.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the other car involved fled the scene on foot. He was found, taken into custody and is being booked into jail for impairment, the sheriff's office says.