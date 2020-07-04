Peoria Police: 2 people hurt in domestic violence incident

Peoria Police officials are investigating a domestic violence incident Saturday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

The incident reportedly took place in a residential neighborhood near 89th Avenue and Greenway. According to a brief statement released by Officer Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police, two people were arguing and both suffered cuts from a knife.

While Officer Sheffert said the two were taken to the hospital, details of their current condition are unknown as of Saturday morning.