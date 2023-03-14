Peoria Police investigating deadly crash as homicide

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they are investigating a deadly traffic collision that happened on the night of Mar. 13 as a homicide.

The incident happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Golden Lane. Police responded to calls of an accident in the area at around 9:24 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle and an adult male victim.

The victim, identified by officials as 30-year-old Katrinna Gutierrez of Avondale, suffered significant injuries, and died at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation shows a male subject and the victim were arguing on the sidewalk. During an altercation, the male subject assaulted the victim, and she was left laying the roadway. The male subject had left the area. A vehicle was traveling southbound on 75th Avenue and struck the victim," read a portion of Peoria Police's statement. "The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene throughout the investigation. There is no indication the driver of the vehicle was impaired and speed is not believed to be a factor."

The man, according to Peoria Police officials, is still outstanding. However, officials say there is no danger to the community because this appears to be an isolated incident between the man and Gutierrez.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

