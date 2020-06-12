Peoria Police: Officer run over by suspect vehicle

An officer suffered serious injuries Friday night in an incident that ended with a police pursuit and a crash in the West Valley.

The pursuit ended on Glendale Avenue, near the Loop 101. According to Peoria Police officials, the officer went out with a suspicious vehicle, which fled and ended up running over the officer.

"Other officers pursued the suspect, who later crashed and was taken into custody in Glendale," the statement read.

The officer who was run over was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.