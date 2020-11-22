Peoria Police: Search underway for missing endangered woman last seen at her home

article

Peoria Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they search for a woman who went missing on Nov. 22.

According to a post made to the department's unverified Facebook page, 63-year-old LuAnn Fortin was last seen at her home at around 6:45 p.m., in the area of 81st Avenue and Peoria. Officials say Fortin left on foot, and it is unknown where she may have gone.

Fortin is described by police as a white female, 5'9" tall, weighing about 190 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes. Officials say it is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time she was last seen. She does not have a cell phone or additional money with her.

"According to staff, LuAnn has cognitive issues and other medical conditions that require medications," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should call police.