Peoria Police searching for man accused of breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

Peoria Police are searching for a man accused of burglary and sexual assault.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near 97th Drive and Olive Avenue in Peoria.

Police say a woman was home, heard a knock on the door and answered to find a man asking to walk her dogs. When the woman said she didn't have any dogs, he told her he could babysit. The man then forced his way into the home and committed a sexual offense.

Police say the woman screamed for help and a family member came from another room. The suspect then left the house and started walking south.

Officers responded and after an extensive search could not find the suspect. The family member was able to take pictures of the suspect and turned them into police.

The suspect is described as a black male, with curly black hair, a bushy beard and a possible mark or skin discoloration on his right cheek next to his mouth. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, tan boots and pink eyeglasses.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Peoria Police. Police say if this suspect comes to your door, do not open it and call 911 immediately.