A 56-year-old man is missing out of Peoria, according to the police department the night of Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Kenneth Petersen was last seen walking near 75th and Peoria avenues wearing a blue T-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

It's not known exactly when he was last seen and/or if he's in danger.

If you know anything about Petersen's whereabouts, contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.