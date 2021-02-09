Peoria Police searching for missing endangered teen

article

Peoria Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen near 87th Avenue and Sweetwater on Feb. 8.

Police say Lucas Craig left his home on foot sometime after 8:30 PM Monday night. Family members say Lucas has cognitive and medical issues that require medication.

Lucas does not have any money or a phone with him, police say.

The teen is described at a 5'7", 175-pound Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a zipped down sweatshirt, blue pants and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.