Peoria Police searching for missing endangered teen
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen near 87th Avenue and Sweetwater on Feb. 8.
Police say Lucas Craig left his home on foot sometime after 8:30 PM Monday night. Family members say Lucas has cognitive and medical issues that require medication.
Lucas does not have any money or a phone with him, police say.
The teen is described at a 5'7", 175-pound Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a zipped down sweatshirt, blue pants and a camouflage backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police.
