Person stabbed to death in Maryland Popeyes after altercation over chicken sandwich, sources say
OXON HILL, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A person is dead after a stabbing inside a Prince George's County Popeyes, according to sources.
The incident happened at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday evening.
Sources say the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich.
FOX 5's Evan Lambert has just arrived at the scene.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.