Person stabbed to death in Maryland Popeyes after altercation over chicken sandwich, sources say

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Source says dispute over sandwich prompted Popeyes stabbing

OXON HILL, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A person is dead after a stabbing inside a Prince George's County Popeyes, according to sources.

The incident happened at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday evening. 

Sources say the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich. 

FOX 5's Evan Lambert has just arrived at the scene. 

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.