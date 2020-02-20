Phoenix 1 of 8 cities chosen for new meth trafficking crackdown program

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is launching a new program to crack down on meth trafficking in key U.S. cities, and Phoenix is one of eight cities chosen for "Operation Crystal Shield".

The new program focuses on meth hubs in the United States. Besides Phoenix, Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, St. Louis were also chosen for the operation. Together, these DEA Field Divisions account for over 75% of meth seized in the U.S. in 2019.

DEA officials say virtually all meth comes through major ports of entry along the Southwest border, and this is part of the reason Phoenix has been labeled a transportation hub, meaning it is where meth is trafficked, in bulk, and distributed across the country.

"Being a transhub shipment point means that the drugs are coming in, and we are the first stop before they are prepackaged and redistributed for transportation throughout the U.S.," said Erica Curry with the DEA in Arizona.

DEA officials say they will be cracking down by beefing up cases, like paying informants for information and adding on additional technology resources.

Officials say while there are four times more opioid overdoses in the U.S. than from meth, meth seizures are up 147% in the past year. In Arizona, meth seizures are up 78% in the last year.

"It has been overshadowed by the opioid crisis, but the reality is pound for pound, we receive far more meth than we do heroin or fentanyl. About 10 times as much, actually," said Curry.

DEA officials say meth is an enticing drug because it is cheap and highly addictive. Meanwhile, overdose rates have been increasing, and there are now an estimated 1 million meth addicts in the United States.