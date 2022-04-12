2-car collision sends people to the hospital with serious injuries, Phoenix Police officials say
article
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say at least two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-car crash on April 12.
The incident reportedly happened east of the intersection of 35th Avenue and Southern. According to a brief statement by police, roadway restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.
No further information is available.
