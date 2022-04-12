2-car collision sends people to the hospital with serious injuries, Phoenix Police officials say

article

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say at least two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-car crash on April 12.

The incident reportedly happened east of the intersection of 35th Avenue and Southern. According to a brief statement by police, roadway restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.

No further information is available.

