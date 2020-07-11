Phoenix crews working to recover body of man from lake in Cesar Chavez Park
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Dive Team is working to recover the body of a man who fell into a lake at Cesar Chavez Park on July 10 and never resurfaced.
Fire officials say a witness saw the man go into the lake in Laveen and had treated the incident as a drowning call.
The incident is now being considered a body recovery operation by Phoenix Police.
