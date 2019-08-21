Phoenix, Daisy Mountain, Peoria, BLM crews battle brush fire

article

PHOENIX -- Fire department crews from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain, Peoria and the Bureau of Land Management are battling a large brush fire in north Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, nearly 100 firefighters are at the scene.

"Approximately 60 acres have been burned by this fire. No structures are threatened by the fire at this time and there have been no injuries," stated PFD's Capt. Kenny Overton.

Drivers are being told to avoid New River Road between Carefree Highway and Interstate 17. New River Road is shut down between Carefree Highway and Circle Mountain Road.