Phoenix Elementary School District proposes closing 3 schools

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday night on the possible closure of Phoenix elementary schools.

The Phoenix Elementary School District is proposing shutting down Emerson School, Dunbar School and Faith North Preschool. Officials say enrollment at the schools has been steadily dropping in the last four years.

A lack of affordable housing is also impacting the number of students attending each school.

If the proposal is approved, students would be sent to other nearby schools.

December 12's meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district's offices near Seventh Street and McDowell Road.