Phoenix FD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in 3-car accident near 27th Avenue and Camelback

One person has died after a crash involving three cars near 27th Avenue and Camelback in Phoenix, fire officials say.

Crews were called out to the collision early Sunday morning and found three vehicles involved. Officials say one victim was ejected from their car and died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, while three other people were treated at the crash scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Phoenix Police will be investigating the crash, according to fire officials. The identities of those involved were not released.

Traffic around the area will be restricted for several hours.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: