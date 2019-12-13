Phoenix Fire: 1 person in serious condition after car ran into building

article

Phoenix Fire officials say a person was taken to the hospital after a car ran into a building Friday night.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the incident at around 9:00 p.m., which happened along 7th Avenue, north of Indian School Road. A person inside the car managed to get himself out of the car with the help of bystanders prior to fire crews arriving.

Crews at the scene were able to extinguish a car fire and keep it from spreading into the building, according to fire officials.

Phoenix Police will investigate the accident.