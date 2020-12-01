Phoenix Fire: 2 women dead following 4-car crash

article

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say two women are dead and two others have been badly injured following a car crash on the night of Dec. 1.

According to a brief statement by Cpt. Todd Keller, the crash happened near the intersection of Cactus Road and 32nd Street. The crash involved four vehicles, and people in two of the vehicles required extrication.

Cpt. Keller said a 30-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 24-year-old female and a 49-year-old female were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Both Kimberly Sorg, 24, and Michelle Kardis, 49, died at the hospital.

Officials say a 23-year-old man driving a Camry was driving down 32nd Street when he crashed into a Nissan occupied by Sorg and Kardis. The crash sent the Nissan into a block wall, fatally injuring the two women and seriously wounding the driver.

The man also struck two other cars after the initial crash, and investigators say he showed signs of impairment. He sustained minor injuries.

Officials say charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.