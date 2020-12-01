Phoenix Fire: 2 women in extremely critical condition following 4-car crash

article

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say four people have been badly injured following a car crash on the night of Dec. 1.

According to a brief statement by Cpt. Todd Keller, the crash happened near the intersection of Cactus Road and 32nd Street. The crash involved four vehicles, and people in two of the vehicles required extrication.

Cpt. Keller said a 30-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 20-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.