Phoenix Fire: Child in extremely condition after being pulled out of canal

Phoenix Fire officials say a child is badly injured following an incident involving a canal in West Phoenix.

According to officials, crews were called to the area of 55th Avenue and the Grand Canal during the afternoon of May 23.

"First reports are that Phoenix PD arrived on scene and were able to pull a small child, approximately five years old, out of the water and quickly began to administer CPR," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say when their crews arrived, they took over treatment, and eventually took the child to a pediatric hospital. The child is listed in extremely critical condition.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

