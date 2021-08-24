Phoenix Fire crews battle 2nd alarm fire at Carl's Jr.

article

Phoenix Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire on Tuesday night at a Carl's Jr., the department said in a Tweet.

The fire broke out at a location near Bell and Cave Creek roads.

There's no information about how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

