Phoenix Fire crews battle 2nd alarm fire at Carl's Jr.

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 10 Phoenix
Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire on Tuesday night at a Carl's Jr., the department said in a Tweet.

The fire broke out at a location near Bell and Cave Creek roads.

There's no information about how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

