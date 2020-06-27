Phoenix Fire crews conducting at least 6 rescues on Camelback Mountain
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews are currently rescuing at least six people who became injured or ill on Camelback Mountain on Saturday afternoon as temperatures continue to rise in the triple digits.
Fire officials say they responded to a reports of a hiker who injured their leg, and once that hiker was rescued, authorities met five other hikers who needed help as well.
