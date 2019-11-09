Phoenix Fire: Woman dead following apartment fire

article

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say a woman has died following an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened near the Metrocenter Mall in North Phoenix, in the area of Peoria Avenue and the I-17. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire burning in a ground floor apartment that was quickly spreading.

The woman who died, officials said, was found inside the apartment involved in the fire, and was taken to a hospital burn unit before she passed away.

Fire crews said the fire damaged only the apartment unit involved, but surrounding units had to be temporarily evacuated.