Phoenix firefighters battle 2nd-alarm fire at recycling business

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a second-alarm fire at a recycling business Sunday afternoon.

The fire burned inside the Cactus Containers facility near 47th Avenue and Van Buren.

Open areas where paper products were stored were burned, the parts of the building have received damage.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters were able to protect other buildings in the area from the flames.

Officials have not discussed the cause of the fire.

The facility is a cardboard box and paper distributor, and also stores recycled paper products.