Phoenix firefighters battle brush fire near neighborhood

The Phoenix Fire Department reported a brush fire Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out near 40th Street and Rancho Caliente Drive around 5 p.m.

Crews quickly began to protect the surrounding neighborhood from the fire.

The fire is being extinguished from ground and sky. Crews are coordinating with state land to coordinate resources if needed.

It's not known how big the fire is.

We will update this story once more information is available.