Phoenix gets ready for Wednesday’s visit by President Donald Trump

Phoenix, along with area supporters of President Donald Trump, are getting ready for the President's campaign stop on Wednesday.

According to the statement released in early February, the "Keep America Great" rally in Phoenix will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Trump has held a number of rallies in Arizona, both prior to and following his presidential election victory in 2016, including one rally in August 2017 that saw violent protests outside the Phoenix Convention Center, and resulted in a number of arrests being made.

People already gathering

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the rally inside the Coliseum, and there are already people in line for the event as of Tuesday.

"Coming here early and meeting people, and seeing the cross section of people out here. Coming to see what the whole thing is about, that's where the fun is now. So I've discovered this other part of the rally, not the inside. The outside part is fantastic," said Trump supporter Blake Marnell.

Phoenix Police, Phoenix Fire getting ready for event

The atmosphere is expected to be energized and volatile, and Phoenix city officials are more worried about what could happen outside the gates. With hundreds of protesters expected, police officials are trying to prevent the use of pepper balls or tear gas on an unruly crowd once again.

Extra Phoenix firefighters have been re-hired to respond to calls during Wednesday's anticipated flurry of political rallies.

"We're going to have multiple Cart Teams -- we call them Cart Teams. They're going to be on basically golf cart, looking apparatus with full medical emergency gear, drug boxes, paramedics. We're ready for any medical emergency from A to Z," said Cpt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

During 2017's rally in Phoenix, protesters clashed with officers after the protesters were ordered to disperse.

"The takeaway from that report was communication," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. "A lot of people talked about how they could not hear and make out some of those messages."

Encanto Boulevard, between 19th and 17th Avenues, will be shut down to traffic so protesters can gather. If criminal activity occurs, or if lives and property are endangered, police could declare an unlawful assembly, forcing protesters to leave.

"We're going to announce it repeatedly in English and Spanish, and give you ample warning and time to clear from that area," said Sgt. Fortune.

Police officials say there could be arrests if protesters block the road, or stay in the area after an unlawful assembly is declared. Officers will need to announce their name, their statute, and order people to leave before they can be arrested.

