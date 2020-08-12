Phoenix has its hottest summer on record, people are still enjoying outdoor activities

We are in the middle of the hottest summer on record in Phoenix and monsoons? Arizonans haven't seen many.

These record-breaking temps aren't stopping people from spending time outdoors, though, as golf clubs and nurseries are seeing an increase in business.

Plants, too, are under extreme temperatures and are vulnerable to heat stress, causing plants to wilt, and eventually, you’ll see leaves turn brown.

“It’s a struggle to keep things healthy during the summer and the landscape is obviously tough but in containers, many containers will dry out and need water twice the same day," explained Operations Manager at the

, Bill Jones.

A problem this year is that there is just not enough water. These intense periods of heat lead to a need for water and people can often underestimate that.

Jones says business is usually down over the summer months because of the heat. However, this year it hasn’t been too bad because of COVID-19, more people are getting into gardening.

Golf courses in the Valley have also been busy.

“This time of year is usually our slow season, but this year that has not been the case. Rounds at all the facilities are up about 60% in all of our city golf courses this year," said director of golf for the city of Phoenix, Greg Leicht.

In terms of the monsoon, Leicht says some rain will help the bermudagrass.

“That natural rainfall is really critical for turf conditions which we like to see a little bit of that, not make temperatures as scary when you’re looking at 115 and 116 all the time," he explained.

