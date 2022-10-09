Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Phoenix Fire Department shared photos from a junkyard fire at 11th Avenue and Happy Valley Road on Oct. 9, 2022.

Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down.

The blaze broke out near 11th Avenue and Happy Valley Road. Several cars and "potentially hazardous" materials were burning.

"Firefighters overcame water access issues to quickly suppress the blaze," the fire department said.

There's no word on what sparked the fire.