Phoenix man dead after being struck by a car; driver cooperating with investigation

article

A man is dead following a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the police department says.

The unidentified man was in the roadway just before 7 p.m. when he was hit near 21st Avenue and Bell Road, says Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department," Sgt. Justus says.

Adding, "The vehicle remained on scene and the driver is cooperating with investigators."

The victim is said to be in his 70s, says Capt. Evan Gammage with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.