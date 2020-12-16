Phoenix man falls to death in Grand Canyon National Park

article

A Phoenix man has died after falling from a trail at the Grand Canyon National Park, officials said on Dec. 16.

Park rangers said 23-year-old Jaiquan Carter was day hiking when he fell nearly 80 feet from the South Kaibab Trail Tuesday morning.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the incident.

No other information was made available at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: