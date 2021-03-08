Phoenix man killed in shooting near Jefferson and 15th streets, police say

A man was shot and killed in Phoenix on the night of Monday, March 8, says the police department.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jefferson and 15th streets for reports of a shooting. There they found a man with shooting injuries who was declared dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.