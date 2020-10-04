Phoenix man shot and killed Oct. 4, suspect sought after

A man was declared dead in a Phoenix parking lot Sunday morning after he was shot by an unknown suspect, police said.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Dunlap and 35th avenues for reports of a shooting. There, they found a man on the ground with a shooting injury.

Fire crews arrived on scene and declared him deceased.

The suspect or victim in this shooting have not been identified.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.