Phoenix Mayor's Office: 'Credible threat" to harm Kate Gallego made by member of Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix Police officials say one of its officers has been assigned to home following an incident involving Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

While Phoenix Police officials did not release many details on what happened, a statement from Mayor Gallego's office notes that the office is aware of a "credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the mayor."

In a brief statement released by Sgt. Mercede Fortune, the department's Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an internal investigation, while a criminal investigation will be conducted by the Tempe Police Department.

"The Mayor's office is aware of the investigation and steps have been taken to ensure Mayor Gallego’s safety," read a portion of the statement.

The officer involved in the incident was not identified by either Phoenix Police officials or by the Mayor's Office.

Accoding to the City of Phoenix's election publicity pamphlet, Mayor Gallego is one of three candidates in the November mayoral election. The other two candidates are Merissa Hamilton and Tim Seay.