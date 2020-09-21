Phoenix museum vandalized with swastikas, racial slurs

A museum dedicated to the history of African Americans in Arizona was found vandalized with racial slurs and swastikas.

Phoenix police said Sept. 21 they are investigating the vandalizing of the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

Authorities say the spray-painted graffiti was found Sept. 20 on the sidewalk and a column in front of the downtown museum. The Carver Museum has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

