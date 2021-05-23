Phoenix PD: Dead body found on Papago Park trail

Phoenix Police are investigating after a dead body was found at a trail in Papago Park on May 23.

A caller reported seeing the body to officers at 8 a.m. Sunday morning near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road. Police confirmed that it was a deceased person.

No identities have been released.

The area will be restricted for the next few hours while police investigate.

