Phoenix PD: Girl dies after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway

article

When officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road on June 25, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m.

"She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced deceased," stated Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was inside her home during the shooting, and Williams says the bullet came from the outside.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The girl's name was not released.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news