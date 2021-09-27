Phoenix PD identifies girl killed in shooting; mother detained by police

Police are investigating a shooting in south Phoenix near 8th Street and Broadway Road that left a child dead.

"This is the worst type of call we can go on as officers. It affects each and every one of our officers," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, during a news conference.

According to Sgt. Justus, police received a call at around 11:45 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Officials said they are siblings.

"Our officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR," said Sgt. Justus.

Sgt. Justus said the children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The girl, identified as Esperanza Isidro, was later declared dead. Her brother remains in critical condition.

"The 24-year-old mother of the children was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and has been detained by police. The father of the children is cooperating with investigators," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.

"That’s the question everyone wants to know is why. Why would you hurt kids? Why would you hurt anyone, but especially children, and unfortunately, those are the questions that keep us up at night. I hope we get some answers to that, but as of now we don’t have that," said Sgt. Justus.

Investigators say a motive is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, people living in the are stunned by what happened.

"I saw several ambulances and helicopters and emergency response teams, like they were trying to save the kids' lives," said Kharbrel Haywood.







Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters