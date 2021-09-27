Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix PD identifies girl killed in shooting; mother detained by police

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police identify 2-year-old girl killed in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in south Phoenix near 8th Street and Broadway Road that left a child dead.

"This is the worst type of call we can go on as officers. It affects each and every one of our officers," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, during a news conference.

According to Sgt. Justus, police received a call at around 11:45 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Officials said they are siblings.

"Our officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR," said Sgt. Justus.

Sgt. Justus said the children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The girl, identified as Esperanza Isidro, was later declared dead. Her brother remains in critical condition.

"The 24-year-old mother of the children was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and has been detained by police. The father of the children is cooperating with investigators," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.

Child dead following shooting in Phoenix

The shooting, which happened in the area of 8th Street and Broadway, sent a total of two children to the hospital.

"That’s the question everyone wants to know is why. Why would you hurt kids? Why would you hurt anyone, but especially children, and unfortunately, those are the questions that keep us up at night. I hope we get some answers to that, but as of now we don’t have that," said Sgt. Justus.

Investigators say a motive is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, people living in the are stunned by what happened.

"I saw several ambulances and helicopters and emergency response teams, like they were trying to save the kids' lives," said Kharbrel Haywood.

News conference: Phoenix police investigate shooting, suspect in custody

Sgt. Ann Justice says two children are in critical condition after they were injured in a shooting near 7th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

Police situation in Phoenix



 

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters