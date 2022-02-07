Phoenix PD investigating officer-involved shooting
article
PHOENIX - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.
"Officer-involved shooting in the area of 30th Ave & Coronado. The scene is still very active. For your safety, please avoid the area. Monitor our Twitter account for updates on this incident," Phoenix Police tweeted on Feb. 7.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
