Phoenix PD investigating officer-involved shooting

article

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

"Officer-involved shooting in the area of 30th Ave & Coronado. The scene is still very active. For your safety, please avoid the area. Monitor our Twitter account for updates on this incident," Phoenix Police tweeted on Feb. 7.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.