Phoenix PD: Man admits to shooting, killing another man while walking together

Phoenix Police say a man, 33, admitted to shooting and killing a 39-year-old man Sunday morning.

At around 5:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of 37th and Montebello avenues for a report of a shooting.

There, Christopher Salles, was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died, police say.

The suspect was not immediately found, but soon after, police say detectives had probable cause to arrest Robert Crow in connection to the shooting.

Crow reportedly admitted to officers he shot Salles as they walked together. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder.