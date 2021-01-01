Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix PD officer injured in wrong-way driver crash heading home soon from hospital

By and FOX 10 Staff
Phoenix police officer hospitalized after being hit by possible wrong-way driver

PHOENIX - A Phoenix police officer has been hospitalized for nearly a month after a wrong-way driver crashed into the officer's SUV near 26th Street and Cactus Road and he's finally about to head home, the department says.

The Phoenix Police Department said on Jan. 1 a witness reported seeing a wrong-way driver at about 6 a.m. on Cactus Road. The witness continued following the wrong-way vehicle, which eventually crashed into the police SUV.

Officer Chase McCance suffered serious injuries but is on the road to recovery.

Phoenix Police Officer Chase McCance

In a Jan. 5 post, the Phoenix Police Department asks the public to keep him in their thoughts as he continues to recover.

A couple of weeks later on Jan. 27, Phoenix Police said McCance's recovery has moved along quicker than expected.

The social media post read, "On January 1st, Officer McCance was hit by a wrong-way driver and has been in the hospital recovering. Today, we’ve been told he will be headed home very soon! His recovery has been moving along quicker than expected!"

The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized. He was identified on Jan. 3 as 22-year-old Dylan Johnson. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, DUI and wrong-way driving.

Dylan Johnson, 22

Police-involved crash shuts down Cactus Road near 26th Street in Phoenix

