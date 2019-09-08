Phoenix PD: One dead after altercation with neighbor

Phoenix police say one person is dead after an alleged altercation between two neighbors. The incident happened near 48th St. and Baseline Road.

The Field Sergeant says two neighbors got into an altercation and during the altercation, the victim sustained a fatal stab wound. The suspect was then taken into custody and is currently detained.

No further inforamtion is avaialbe at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.