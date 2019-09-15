Phoenix PD searching for two brothers last seen Saturday afternoon

article

Two teenage brothers have not been seen since Saturday afternoon and Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in locating them.

According to police, 11-year-old Noah and 13-year-old Danny Vargas left their house in the area of South 20th Street and East Roeser Road on Saturday afternoon and haven't been heard from since. Police say Danny is dependent on insulin and suffers from seizures.

Noah is described as 5', 100 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray gym shorts.

Danny is described as 5'9", 150 lbs with brown eyes, brown hair, and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.