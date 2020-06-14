Phoenix PD: Suspect struck in officer-involved shooting

A suspect was shot by a Phoenix Police officer Sunday night, according to the department.

The officer-involved shooting took place in the area of 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Just before 8 p.m., police say a man was in a store with a knife and was threatening to kill people. Once he left the store, he reportedly started knocking on the windows of cars, threatening drivers.

When a solo officer showed up to the scene, the suspect allegedly lunged and "chased after" the officer.

Commands were given to the suspect to drop the knife and he wouldn't, so the officer fired her gun.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and no officers were injured.

Which store the man was reportedly threatening people in, police will not say.

The incident remains under investigation.