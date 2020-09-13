Phoenix Police: 14-year-old found in car with gunshot wound, later died in hospital

article

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the backseat of a car near the Loop 101 and 59th Avenue on Sept. 12, Phoenix police say.

Police say a car had flagged down an ambulance in the area Saturday night. The teen, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting took place near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

