Phoenix Police: 2 dead bodies found in Papago Park area

Phoenix Police officials say investigations are underway after two dead bodies were found in the Papago Park area on May 23.

According to various statements released by police officials, a caller reported seeing the body to officers at 8 a.m. near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road. The body was reportedly found along a trail in the area.

At around 11:20 a.m., investigators say officers responded to another report for a dead body. In this incident, the body was found in a body of water.

Police officials have released no identities in connection with the incident. The area will be restricted for the next few hours while police investigate.

