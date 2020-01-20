Phoenix Police: 3 children found unresponsive
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say officers are at the scene of a South Phoenix neighborhood after three children were reportedly found unresponsive.
Crews were called out to an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. The three children involved are reportedly under the age of three.
Initial reports from Phoenix Fire officials describe the incident as a drowning, but fire officials later retracted the statement.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.