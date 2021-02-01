Phoenix Police: Arrest made in deadly 2020 West Phoenix shooting

article

Police officials in Phoenix have announced an arrest in connection with a shooting in 2020 that left a person dead.

According to a statement released on Feb. 1, police officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Damien Sandoval, was arrested in the area of 18th Avenue and Bell Road on the afternoon of Jan. 29.

"The suspect was booked for murder and other felony charges," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

The deadly shooting, according to investigators, happened on Jun. 14, 2020. Officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and 75th Avenue for a shooting incident at around 5:00 p.m.

The victim, identified by police as 35-year-old Shawn Reilley, was taken to the hospital and later declared dead. According to information released by officials with Silent Witness, Reilley was shot during an argument at a parking lot.

