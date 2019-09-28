Phoenix Police: Barricade situation at apartment complex near 7th St and Greenway

article

Phoenix Police are in a standoff with a suspect in an apartment complex near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Public information officer, Sergeant Tommy Thompson, says police responded to a shooting at Vaseo Apartments. While no one was injured, the suspect won't come out of his apartment.

Officers are working with the suspect to get him out of the home, according to police.

FOX 10 photojournalist, Alfredo Kaspar, noted a large police presence as well as SWAT vehicles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.