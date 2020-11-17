Phoenix Police: Boy badly injured following crash near 36th Street and Thomas Road

article

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway following a crash that left a 9-year-old child with life-threatening injuries on Nov. 17.

The crash, according to a statement released by Phoenix Police officials, happened at the intersection of 36th Street and Thomas Road. Police were called out to the scene at around 5:50 p.m., and after officers arrived, they learned that a car heading south on 36th Street collided with a child who was trying to cross the road.

"The driver of the car was uninjured, and preliminary information is no signs of impairment were detected," a portion of the police statement read.